This is your time, says Obama while congratulating US President-elect Biden

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): "This is your time," said former US President Barack Obama, while congratulating President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration ceremony where the former Vice President would be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

"Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," Obama's tweet on Thursday read.

Obama also tweeted a picture of the two walking out of the President's office with their arms around each other.



Biden, 78, would become the oldest President to be inaugurated today. While Kamala Harris, the vice-president-elect would become the first woman, woman of colour and woman of South Asian descent to become the Vice President of the United States.

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden tweeted that "It's a new day in America." He was the Vice President under Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration. (ANI)

