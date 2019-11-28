An explosion and fire are pictured at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas
An explosion and fire are pictured at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas

Thousands evacuated in Texas after Explosion at Port Neches Chemical Plant

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 09:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): A series of explosions at a Texas petrochemical plant outside Houston has prompted the authorities to issue an order for evacuations within a 4-mile radius of the facility because of the potential for more explosions.
The evacuation order covers areas of Jefferson County within four miles of the Port Neches chemical plant, 94 miles east of Houston near the Louisiana line.
The explosion at a TPC Group complex left at least eight people injured and was followed by secondary blasts, shattering windows, blowing locked doors off their hinges and prompting officials to evacuate homes within a half-mile radius of the facility, which about 90 miles east of Houston, The New York Times reported.
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, who issued the mandatory evacuation, said the initial explosion knocked out power to the plant.
Authorities have no "ability to check the volume of available chemicals" and "no way to calculate burn rates" going forward, he was quoted as saying by CNN.
The fire is burning a chemical called butadiene, the police said. The colourless gas is considered a health hazard, according to the US National Library of Medicine. It is made from processing petroleum and is used to make synthetic rubber and plastics. When butadiene enters the environment, it is highly volatile and has low water solubility.
Earlier this year, a disastrous fire burned for days at a petrochemical facility on the outskirts of the Houston metropolitan area. It was followed by another blaze at a chemical plant northeast of Houston that left one person dead and two others critically injured. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:49 IST

World has 'much higher' expectation from India: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Asserting that the world has "much higher" expectation from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the current state of the world and

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:32 IST

Bajwa gets only 6-month extension; major blow to PTI govt by judiciary

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): In a major blow to the PTI government and Pakistani Army, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted conditional permission to extend country's incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by only six months instead of three years, which Imran Khan-led governm

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:01 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Suspect in Indian-American teen murder grew angry after she...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The man charged with the murder of a 19-year old Indian-American in Chicago earlier this week strangled her to death because he was angry she wouldn't talk to him, prosecutors have said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:00 IST

Maldives ex-president Abdulla Yameen gets 5 years jail for money...

Male (Maldives), Nov 28 (ANI): Former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Pak Army Chief Bajwa given six months conditional extension by...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday conditionally approved a six-month extension in the tenure of country's incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:03 IST

Policeman, suspect killed in grenade blast in southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Nov 28 (ANI): A police officer was killed and ten people, mostly students, sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a college campus in Philippines' southern province of Misamis Oriental on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:23 IST

Toll in Albania quake reaches 40

Tirana [Albainia], Nov 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Albania has increased to 40, Albanian news portal Exit reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:08 IST

US envoy to EU accused of sexual misconduct

Portland [US], Nov 28 (ANI): United States Ambassador to European Union, Gordon Sondland, who provided key testimony in US President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has been accused of sexual misconduct by atleast three women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:05 IST

Brazil court affirms ex-president Lula da Silva guilty in 2nd graft case

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 28 (ANI): A Brazilian court on Wednesday (local time) upheld a corruption conviction against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a second corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:20 IST

Pak Supreme Court to announce verdict in Bajwa extension case later day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to present a new order for the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:12 IST

North Korea launched unidentified projectiles, says South Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 28 (ANI): North Korea has conducted the launch of an "unidentified projectile', said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.

Read More
iocl