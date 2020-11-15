Thousands of Trump fans turn up at Washington DC demanding 'Four more years'

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Thousands of people turned up in the US capital on Saturday (local time) to show support to President Donald Trump and protest against the results of the presidential elections.

Supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House starting early Saturday morning, with a large crowd amassed by noon, when an event organized by Women for America First was set to kick-off, The Hill reported.

The group was led by former Tea Party activist Amy Kremer. While Kremer had taken permit on Friday for a gathering of 10,000 people in the plaza, National Park Service officers stationed near the event told The Hill that they were not keeping track of the exact crowd size but that there were no reasons for concern so far.



According to a Sputnik report, the crowd on their way chanted "Four more years," "Stop the steal," "We want Trump," carrying banners and placards in support of the incumbent.

Ahead of the event, President Trump had made an appearance with his motorcade driving slowly as he waved to supporters through the window.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was quoted as saying by The Hill, "It will be weeks, maybe months, but we will stick with this president, Donald J. Trump."

The Hill further said that the event was marketed as a "Million MAGA March," with White House press secretary and Trump campaign adviser Kayleigh McEnany claiming on Twitter that more than 1 million people were in attendance, though most estimates put the crowd in the thousands. (ANI)

