Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, speaking to ANI
Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, speaking to ANI

Thousands to observe International Yoga Day at Washington Monument: Indian envoy

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): More than 3000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to observe the International Day of Yoga, for the fifth consecutive year, at the Washington Monument here on Sunday.
"People are getting to know about the benefits of yoga. Yoga is already popular in the United States. It is considered to be a very trendy thing. In other words, it is something that people see as a holistic way of life. They associate with all the positives in terms of meditation, Ayurveda and all the natural ways of living," the Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, told ANI.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Yoga is India's gift to humanity. We have received more than 3000 registrations this year. So, I believe the monument will be covered up with a lot of yoga enthusiasts," the ambassador noted.
On December 11, 2014, 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly approved the proposal by consensus, with a record of 177 countries, thereby marking June 21, the day of the summer solstice, as International Day of Yoga. Since then, Yoga Day has been commemorated annually by the member countries of the UN with great enthusiasm.
The event is being organised by the Indian Embassy here along with 'Friends of Yoga'. A 35 minutes guided yoga session based on 'Common Yoga Protocol' created by the Government of India will be conducted with the help of yoga demonstrators.
But what makes the 2019 celebrations different is the Indian Vegetarian Food Festival, hosted in association with Freer Sackler gallery, adjacent to the Washington Memorial, which will be rolled out post the yoga event.
"The food programme is related to yoga. Vegetarian cuisine in India is a very refined cuisine and not enough is known about it. Therefore, we have arranged for five different stalls representing cuisines from five different parts of India-- North, South, East, West and a specialised one," Shringala said.
"We want to introduce a finer vegetarian cuisine for the people here. This food festival will also commemorate the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.
Representatives from various wings of the Trump administration are invited but official confirmations are yet to be received by the embassy.
For over a month, as a run-up to the Yoga Day event, the Indian Embassy has been organising curtain raiser events, in collaboration with yoga clubs and yoga studios across the country.
The mission in Washington has further launched an active promotion campaign through its social media platform that has been successful in getting a record-breaking registration number for the yoga day celebrations. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:56 IST

Kazakh EC says Tokayev has won presidential election with 70.76...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Jun 11 (ANI): Incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the presidential election in Kazakhstan with 70.76 per cent of the votes, according to preliminary results shared by the country's election commission on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:47 IST

Yemen: Houthis claim attack on Saudi airport

Sanaa [Yemen], Jun 11 (ANI): The Houthi rebels of Yemen launched multiple drone attacks targeting a military airbase in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir on late Monday night, the Iran-backed militia said on its news channel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:51 IST

EU should resist US' economic terrorism against Iran: Rouhani

Tehran [Iran], Jun 11 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said that the European Union should resist the "economic terrorism" committed by the United States against Iran and fulfill its obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:13 IST

Mexico immigration deal 'significant win' for US: Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 : Defending the immigration deal the United States reached with Mexico, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday termed the agreement as a "significant win" for Washington and reflects "diplomacy at its finest."

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:02 IST

Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 11 (ANI): In an effort to curb pollution of oceans, the Canadian government on Monday announced that it will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:34 IST

Manhattan helicopter crash: Deceased pilot identified, terror...

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The pilot involved in the helicopter crash on the roof a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan has been identified as Tim McCormack, according to police sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 IST

UN unanimously extends Libya's arms embargo for 1 year

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously extended the ban on the flow of weapons to Libya for another one year, even as infighting between rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's forces and UN-backed government shows no signs of abating in the strife-torn

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:50 IST

12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): Afghan forces on Monday killed at least 12 commanders belonging to the Haqqani network terror group in an operation in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's intelligence agency said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:12 IST

Money laundering case: PPP to hold nationwide protests against...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 11 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is set to hold country-wide protests after former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:06 IST

Training programme organised for civil servants from Gambia

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A special training programme for senior civil servants from Gambia was organised on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:09 IST

1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Kunming [China], Jun 11 (ANI): As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpf

Read More
iocl