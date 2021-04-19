Three people killed in shooting incident in US' Texas

Austin (Texas) [US], April 19 (ANI): At least three people were on Sunday killed in a shooting incident in the US city of Austin, Texas and the attacker is still at large, according to the local police.

"Active Attack incident ... To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area," Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said on Twitter.

The police informed they were at the shooting site in the northwest part of the city and advised residents to take shelter.

"APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area ... While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," the Austin Police Department tweeted. (ANI)