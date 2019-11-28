Representative image
Representative image

TikTok blocks teen's account over viral video on China's treatment of Uighurs

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 04:45 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Short video making platform TikTok has blocked the account of a 17-year-old Muslim American girl after she posted a clip in which she slammed China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.
In the video that went viral earlier this week, the teen, Feroza Aziz, pink eyelash curler in hand, is seen giving a makeup tutorial. After a few seconds, she switches to the pressing issue of the treatment of Uighurs by the Chinese government.
"Use your phone that you're using right now to search up what's happening in China, how they're getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there," Aziz said in the video, New York Times reported.
The 40-second clip has garnered more than 498,000 likes on TikTok.
The teenager, a high school student in New Jersey, later revealed that her account was suspended by TikTok after posting the video.
ByteDance spokesperson Josh Gartner said that the teen's account was blocked as a previous post had featured a photograph of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, which is a violation of the company's policy against terror content.
However, Aziz has asserted that her post was aimed at highlighting racial discrimination she experienced while growing up in the US. In a video, she said that she and other Muslims heard one thing regularly -- that they would marry Osama.
"I think that TikTok should not ban content that doesn't harm anyone or shows anyone being harmed," the teenager said.
TikTok is owned by Chinese social media giant ByteDance and this has raised concerns among the US lawmakers whether the company censors video content at Beijing's behest and shares user data with the Chinese authorities.
However, TikTok head Alex Zhu dismissed the allegations, saying that "Chinese regulators did not influence TikTok in any way, and that even ByteDance could not control TikTok's policies for managing video content in the US," according to the New York Times.
Recently, leaked classified Chinese Communist Party documents over the high-security prison camps in the far western region of Xinjiang confirmed China's human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.
The China Cables, which were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists - a global network of investigative journalists based in Washington - show how Uighurs are locked up, indoctrinated and punished inside the detention camps.
The investigation has found new evidence which undermines Beijing's claims that the detention camps, which have been built across Xinjiang in the last three years to detain at least a million of Uighur Muslims, provide voluntary re-education purposes to counter extremism to the inmates who are detained without trial.
The Chinese government has consistently claimed that the detention centres in Xinjiang offer voluntary education and training.
Earlier this month, another trove of Chinese government documents leaked to the New York Times revealed details about Beijing's fears about religious extremism and its wholesale crackdown on Uighurs.
As many as one million people, or about seven per cent of Xinjiang's Muslim population, have been incarcerated in a sprawling network of "political re-education" camps, according to US and UN studies. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:49 IST

World has 'much higher' expectation from India: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Asserting that the world has "much higher" expectation from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the current state of the world and

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:32 IST

Bajwa gets only 6-month extension; major blow to PTI govt by judiciary

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): In a major blow to the PTI government and Pakistani Army, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted conditional permission to extend country's incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by only six months instead of three years, which Imran Khan-led governm

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:01 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Suspect in Indian-American teen murder grew angry after she...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The man charged with the murder of a 19-year old Indian-American in Chicago earlier this week strangled her to death because he was angry she wouldn't talk to him, prosecutors have said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:00 IST

Maldives ex-president Abdulla Yameen gets 5 years jail for money...

Male (Maldives), Nov 28 (ANI): Former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Pak Army Chief Bajwa given six months conditional extension by...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday conditionally approved a six-month extension in the tenure of country's incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:03 IST

Policeman, suspect killed in grenade blast in southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Nov 28 (ANI): A police officer was killed and ten people, mostly students, sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a college campus in Philippines' southern province of Misamis Oriental on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:23 IST

Toll in Albania quake reaches 40

Tirana [Albainia], Nov 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Albania has increased to 40, Albanian news portal Exit reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:08 IST

US envoy to EU accused of sexual misconduct

Portland [US], Nov 28 (ANI): United States Ambassador to European Union, Gordon Sondland, who provided key testimony in US President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has been accused of sexual misconduct by atleast three women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:05 IST

Brazil court affirms ex-president Lula da Silva guilty in 2nd graft case

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 28 (ANI): A Brazilian court on Wednesday (local time) upheld a corruption conviction against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a second corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:20 IST

Pak Supreme Court to announce verdict in Bajwa extension case later day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to present a new order for the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:12 IST

North Korea launched unidentified projectiles, says South Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 28 (ANI): North Korea has conducted the launch of an "unidentified projectile', said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.

Read More
iocl