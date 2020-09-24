TikTok challenges restriction on US App downloads

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): The Chinese company ByteDance's video-sharing platform TikTok has challenged the restrictions imposed by the US government on the download of its services in the United States.

"The plaintiffs are entitled to preliminary injunctive relief enjoining the implementation or enforcement of the executive order issued on August 6, 2020," Sputnik quoted TikTok and ByteDance as saying in the court document filed against President Donald Trump and the US Commerce Department.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had earlier announced that downloads of TikTok and WeChat will be prohibited from Apple's Playstore and Android's Google Play from September 20.



Tencent has not filed any legal action against the Trump administration, Sputnik reported.

This comes after ByteDance dropped the lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and the Department of Commerce.

"Please take notice that plaintiffs TikTik Inc and ByteDance Ltd ... hereby voluntarily dismiss this action without prejudice as to defendants Donald J. Trump, Wilbur L. Ross and the US Department of Commerce," according to an electronic image of the court document filed by the plaintiffs and seen by Sputnik.

The US Commerce Department said it is postponing the planned block of new TikTok downloads until September 27.

Meanwhile, Trump has announced that Oracle and Walmart will need to have "total control" over the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in order for the United States to approve a deal between the company and its two US partners. (ANI)

