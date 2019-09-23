Time for talking is over, world needs to act now: PM Modi on climate change

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): The time for talking over the need to protect the climate is over, and the world needs to begin acting now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, while asserting that India has come to the United Nations to present a practical approach and roadmap on the issue.

Addressing the United Nations Climate Action summit 2019, Modi said: "Need and not greed is our guiding principle. India is here today to not only talk about the seriousness of this issue but to present a practical approach and a roadmap. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of teaching."

Modi said that India would increase the share of non-fossil fuel share in its fuel mix and increase its renewable energy capacity to 175 Gigawatts by 2022 and "we are committed to further increase this to 450 Gigawatts."

Recounting some of the measures taken by the country in this regard, the Prime Minister said: "We are encouraging e-mobility in our transport sector. India is also working to considerably increase the percentage of biofuel blended in petrol and diesel. We have given gas connections for clean cooking to 150 million families."

"We have started the Jal-Jeevan mission for water conservation, rainwater harvesting and for the development of water resources and in the next few years, India is going to spend approximately 50 billion dollars on this," added Modi. (ANI)