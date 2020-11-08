Time to heal America, says Biden after winning US Presidential elections

Wilmington [US], November 8 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said that the American people had made their choice clear by giving him a convincing victory in the US Presidential election, adding that It is a time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature and "heal" the country.

In a first address after winning the high staked US Presidential elections, Biden said:"The people of this nation have spoken they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people," he said.

"We've won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation," he added. "74 million."

He went on to say he was surprised by the celebration in the streets across the country calling it an "outpouring of joy, of hope, renewed faith in tomorrow to bring another day."

"I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me," Biden added.

Biden sent a message to those who voted for President Donald Trump, calling for unity and reconciliation.



"Now for all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself, but now let's give each other a chance," Biden said.

The former vice president said it was time both sides "listen to each other again."

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress. We have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans," Biden said.

He continued: "The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America."

Biden has become the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. He is the oldest person elected President in the history of the US.

In this, his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate. (ANI)

