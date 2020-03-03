Toll from coronavirus in US reaches 5

Washington [US], Mar 03 (ANI): The United States on Monday reported three new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the toll from the deadly virus to five in the country, reported Sputnik.

All three deaths occurred in Washington. Local outlet KOMO News reported that two of the three individuals were residents of senior home LifeCare.

The US reported its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, involving a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. On Sunday, the Trump administration announced 91 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the country.

The country has announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea in order to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)

