Top US, Pakistani officials discuss "devastating effects" of Ukraine war on Pakistan's food security

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan (SAPM), Ambassador Tariq Fatemi on Friday where they discussed the devastating effects of war in Ukraine on the food security in Pakistan.

"The Deputy Secretary and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister also discussed coordination on Afghanistan, regional stability, and the devastating effects of Putin's invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide," the State Department said in its press release.

SAPM Tariq Fatemi during his meeting with the Deputy Secretary Sherman at the State Department in Washington DC on Friday stated, "Pakistan seeks close and cordial relations with the on the basis of equality, mutual cooperation and mutual benefit."

The discussions between both sides also focused on coordination on Afghanistan and regional stability. Moreover, the leaders held talks in terms of bolstering the US-Pakistan relationship by reinforcing economic and commercial ties along with cooperation in health sector.

Deputy Secretary Sherman also noted the 75 years of diplomatic relations between both nations.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ambassador Tariq Fatemi. The Deputy Secretary noted the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirmed our shared goals for enhancing the U.S.-Pakistan relationship by advancing our economic and commercial ties and health cooperation," it added.

Meanwhile, a top US State Department official few days back said that the foreign conspiracy allegations by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were "very disturbing" and asserted that there is no truth in them.



The remarks were made by Director Pakistan Desk Neil W. Hop while addressing a convention of Pakistani physicians in Atlantic City, New Jersey, reported Pakistani local media outlet, Dawn.

Meanwhile, during the convention, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Jalil Abbas Jilani acknowledged that relations were passing through a difficult phase and suggested "the revival of structured high-level dialogue" to keep the partnership on track.

Responding to a question about former supremo Khan's claim of alleged US conspiracy to oust him from power, Hop said, "It's very disturbing. There's absolutely no truth in those allegations. We support a strong, democratic set-up in Pakistan. We have no interest in its domestic politics."

Jilali termed the whole playout of Khan's conspiracy theory as a "tragic" episode. He added that he has had personal relations with the US official, Donald Lu, implicated in this alleged conspiracy. "He has positive feelings for Pakistan and has rejected involvement in any conspiracy," he said.

Hop too called Lu a thorough "professional who cannot make such statements." Jilani suggested tackling this and other similar issues "in a discreet and dispassionate fashion," as per the media portal.

Imran's rival PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also said that Khan staged "the biggest drama in the history of Pakistan" under the name of a foreign conspiracy.

"Unfortunately, Pakistani politics met with a person who is the biggest liar, chaos-maker and imposter. He used to say to people that we are US slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy claims. This is the biggest drama in Pakistan's history," she had said. (ANI)

