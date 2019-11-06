Top US security officials warn of potential interference by Russia, China, Iran in 2020 presidential polls

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Top US security officials have warned that Russia, China, Iran and other "foreign malicious actors" could interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In a joint statement seven high ranking security officials- on Tuesday said that the "adversaries" may attempt to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure.

The officials include Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, FBI Director Christopher Wray, US Cyber Command Commander and National Security Agency Director General Paul Nakasone and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs.

"Our adversaries want to undermine our democratic institutions, influence public sentiment and affect government policies. Russia, China, Iran, and other foreign malicious actors all will seek to interfere in the voting process or influence voter perceptions. Adversaries may try to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure," read the statement.

The heads of seven-security related agencies said that the US government, at present, has no evidence of any compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would prevent Americans from exercising their right to vote.

"While at this time we have no evidence of a compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt the ability to tally votes, we continue to vigilantly monitor any threats to U.S. elections," it added.

American voters are scheduled to cast their votes in US Presidential election next year.

Assuring that the election security is a top priority for the United States' Government, the officials said, "The US government is working with all 50 states and US territories, local officials, and private sector partners to identify threats, broadly share information, and protect the democratic process. We remain firm in our commitment to quickly share timely and actionable information, provide support and services, and to defend against any threats to our democracy." (ANI)

