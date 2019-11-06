US flag
US flag

Top US security officials warn of potential interference by Russia, China, Iran in 2020 presidential polls

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:05 IST

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Top US security officials have warned that Russia, China, Iran and other "foreign malicious actors" could interference in the 2020 presidential election.
In a joint statement seven high ranking security officials- on Tuesday said that the "adversaries" may attempt to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure.
The officials include Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, FBI Director Christopher Wray, US Cyber Command Commander and National Security Agency Director General Paul Nakasone and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs.
"Our adversaries want to undermine our democratic institutions, influence public sentiment and affect government policies. Russia, China, Iran, and other foreign malicious actors all will seek to interfere in the voting process or influence voter perceptions. Adversaries may try to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure," read the statement.
The heads of seven-security related agencies said that the US government, at present, has no evidence of any compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would prevent Americans from exercising their right to vote.
"While at this time we have no evidence of a compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt the ability to tally votes, we continue to vigilantly monitor any threats to U.S. elections," it added.
American voters are scheduled to cast their votes in US Presidential election next year.
Assuring that the election security is a top priority for the United States' Government, the officials said, "The US government is working with all 50 states and US territories, local officials, and private sector partners to identify threats, broadly share information, and protect the democratic process. We remain firm in our commitment to quickly share timely and actionable information, provide support and services, and to defend against any threats to our democracy." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:46 IST

Pakistan: Opposition rejects govt proposal to probe 2018 election results

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's proposal for a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging in the July 2018 election.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Trump impeachment inquiry: Envoy to EU admits Ukraine quid pro quo

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): In new testimony, the United States ambassador to the European Union Gordon D Sondland on Tuesday revealed that he told a top Ukrainian official that no military aid will be provided unless it publicly committed to investigations President Donald Trump wanted.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:20 IST

Pakistan did not take sufficient action against terrorist groups: US

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Pakistan has not taken sufficient action against terrorist groups including Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which continue to operate, train, organise, and fundraise from the country, according to a recent United States government report.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:15 IST

Car explosion leaves several people injured in Northern Syria's...

Tell Abiad [Syria], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Several people were injured on Tuesday in a car explosion in the northern Syrian town of Tell Abiad, located near the border with Turkey, national media reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:42 IST

Nepal, now biggest operation hub for Indian Mujahidin: US

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): A United States State Department report has said that Indian Mujahidin (IM), which has ties with Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harakat ul-Jihad Islami, is using Nepal as a hub to carry out terrorist activities against Indians.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:24 IST

India calls upon Russia for joint manufacture of new platforms...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday called upon the Russian Defence industry for the joint manufacturing of defence equipment and platform with an aim to give a substantial boost to the nations' export to the third world countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:10 IST

Nawaz's transfer to Sharif Medical City Hospital deferred

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will spend Tuesday night in Lahore's Services Hospital where he has been undergoing medical treatment since the past two weeks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:44 IST

India, Bangladesh to jointly produce film on Bangabandhu: Javadekar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh will jointly produce two separate films based on Bangladesh's Liberation War and on the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:30 IST

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Nov 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy in Moscow on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:14 IST

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Lahore's Services Hospital, to be...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Tuesday discharged from Lahore's Service Hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:45 IST

Nepal: Ground-breaking ceremony performed for polytechnic being...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): The Ground-breaking ceremony commencing the construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic was performed at the Nepalese city of Hetauda on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:43 IST

India yet to receive confirmation from Pak on list of inaugural...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India is yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on a list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, government sources said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl