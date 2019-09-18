US President Donald Trump. (File photo)
US President Donald Trump. (File photo)

Trade deal post-Prez polls will be toughest from the standpoint of China: Trump

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:04 IST

Beijing [China], Sept 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has warned China to make a trade war deal before the American presidential elections next year otherwise 'it will be the toughest deal anybody's ever had to make from the standpoint of China.'
"I think there'll be a deal maybe soon, maybe before the election, or one day after the election. And if it's after the election, it'll be a deal like you've never seen, it'll be the greatest deal ever and China knows that," Trump said on Air Force One, according to Politico, reported South China Morning Post.
Trump said China thinks he was going to win the elections and are concerned about it.
"They think I'm going to win. China thinks I'm going to win so easily and they're concerned because I told them: 'If it's after the election, it's going to be far worse than what it is right now.' I told them that. Would they like to see somebody else win? Absolutely," Trump said.
Further, Trump said, "If it's after the election, it'll be the toughest deal anybody's ever had to make from the standpoint of China, and they know that. China knows that. China would love to have [Democrats candidates] Sleepy Joe [Biden] and Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren."
Even though China and US remain widely divided over key structural issues, both countries had exchanged goodwill gestures earlier this month before the confirmation of the next round of talks, raising hopes that the world's two largest economies can reach a deal soon to put an end to the 14-month trade war that has roiled markets and dampened growth.
