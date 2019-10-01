External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking to reporters in Washington D.C on Monday. (Photo-ANI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking to reporters in Washington D.C on Monday. (Photo-ANI)

Trade talks between India, US have progressed, deal soon: Jaishankar

By Reena Bhardwaj | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:21 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the trade talks between India and the United States have progressed and an agreement will come into being soon.
Jaishankar made the comments after he met Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington DC. Both the ministers held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral issues including trade.
The meet comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi after concluding his week-long trip to the US. The two ministers expressed satisfaction over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's September visit.
"Trade issues have progressed," he told reporters at a press conference saying that the two countries would reach a trade deal "soon".
The minister also said that India and the US are in the advanced stages of trade discussions with prospects of an early resolution.
"The two of us discussed the trade issues and how it has progressed and we have seen some early results out there. The two ministers and the negotiating teams have been talking to each other and are discussing how to address the trade frictions," Jaishankar asserted.
Monday's dialogue is also the fourth meeting between Jaishankar and Pompeo in the last four months. The meeting came at a time when New Delhi and Washington are in advanced stages of trade discussions aimed at reaching a trade deal soon.
Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.
India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.
The External Affairs Minister is on a three-day visit to Washington DC during which he is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, the new National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Kevin McAleenan, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security.
Jaishankar was also questioned on Trump's repeated offer to mediate between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir, to which the minister said that New Delhi's policy on mediation remained unchanged.
"India has been clear for forty-odd years that we will not accept mediation. Whatever has to be discussed will be done bilaterally," he said.
When asked if there were any discussions on India's decision to purchase S-400 missile systems from Russia with Pompeo or the issue will come up in the upcoming US Defence Secretary's meeting in Washington, Jaishankar brushed over the issue, and said nothing was discussed in the bilateral with Pompeo.
He also said that reporters will be updated if there will be any further talks on the issue with the US Defence Secretary.
On October 2, Jaishankar will attend a reception to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 90th birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr, pegged as a celebration of the legacies of the two great leaders.
Jaishankar is scheduled to jointly address at the Library of Congress with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency after the vice-president.
That's not all for the former diplomat turned statesman. The minister also has a string of back-to-back public and private events lined up at top think-tanks in the US capital to talk about India's viewpoint on global issues and India post-elections.
Jaishankar summed up the conference by presenting a positive view of India at the UN General Assembly and what global leaders think about the largest democracy. "Countries do have a respect for the achievements that India has made over the last few years," he said.
The external affairs minister will return to New Delhi on October 4. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:17 IST

Sikhs worldwide welcome India's decision to release Sikh prisoners

London/Bedford [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Sikh organisations across the world welcomed India's decision to release nine Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:41 IST

Saddened by floods in India, says UN Secretary-General

New York [US], Oct 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of life and displacement of people due to floods following intermittent rains in parts of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:09 IST

US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in...

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 1 (ANI): As a part of the House impeachment inquiry, House Democrats issued a subpoena to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani in connection with his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST

US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that there are reports of violence, torture and blockage of medical aid and communication in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the region was stripped of its special status by the Indian government in August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:10 IST

China debuts DF-41 missile, capable of 'targeting US in 30...

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (ANI): China unveiled the DF-41 intercontinental-range ballistic missile, touted to be the most powerful missile on the planet at the National Day parade in Beijing on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:38 IST

Post-Brexit, Netherlands will become key entry point in Europe...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): The Netherlands will become a key entry point in Europe for Indian companies following the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) later this month, Dutch King Willem-Alexander said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:15 IST

India very important for Netherlands, can collaborate in...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): Dutch King Willem-Alexander has said that India is very important for the Netherlands and said that both countries can collaborate in various sectors including agriculture, water management and climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:16 IST

Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi claims of troop capture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): The Saudi-UAE-led military coalition in Yemen has rejected claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they have captured thousands of enemy troops following attacks near the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:28 IST

Somalia: US military says 10 militants killed after twin...

Mogadishu [Somalia], Oct 1 (ANI): Ten militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by US military and partnered forces as a retaliatory attack against al-Shabaab terrorists, the US military said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Yemen's Houthis release 290 prisoners: Red Cross

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 1 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday released 290 prisoners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, two days after the group claimed to have captured hundreds of Saudi troops following an incursion into Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Boris Johnson denies allegations of groping journalist

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations of groping his female colleague while working together at the Spectator magazine twenty years ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:15 IST

Piyush Goyal meets US Senator Bob Menendez

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Bob Menendez and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Read More
iocl