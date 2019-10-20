US President Donald Trump (File photo)
Trump abandons plan to host next G7 summit at his Florida golf resort after criticism

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 20 (ANI): After being criticised by Democrats and media, President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will no longer host the 2020 Group of Seven (G7) summit at his golf resort in the state of Florida as announced.
"Based on both Media and Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," Trump said in a series of tweets on Saturday night.
"We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had announced that the G7 summit event will take place on June 10-12 next year at the Trump National Doral Miami golf club, adding that the issue was not a conflict of interest as Trump would not profit from the use of the property, reported Xinhua news agency.
However, the decision has drawn criticism from media and Democratic lawmakers who said the choice could be inconsistent with the emoluments clause of the Constitution.
As per local media, Trump is the first U.S. administration official to publicly float the selection of his property to host the summit.
G7 includes the seven leading industrialized countries of Britain, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:40 IST

