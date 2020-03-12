Trump administration bans entry of foreigners from 26 European countries with open borders agreements

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): Taking further action to contain the spread of the coronavirus to the United States from other countries, President Donald Trump has restricted the arrival of foreign nationals who have been residing in 26 European countries, apart from the United Kingdom, with open borders agreements since the last 14 days.

"The travel restriction applies to foreign nationals who have been in 26 European countries with open borders agreements, in the last 14 days," the White House tweeted.

"Those exempt from these restrictions, such as US citizens, will be directed to limited airports where screening can take place," the thread added.

There is extensive travel back and forth between Europe that heightens the risk here in the United States, the President said while addressing the nation from his Oval office on Wednesday evening.

"Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom," he stressed.

The President has also announced an economic assistance package to help support businesses and workers who have been harmed by this outbreak.

Trump is calling on Congress to immediately pass payroll tax relief. The President announced that he will soon be taking emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to the coronavirus.

In January, Trump acted quickly to restrict travel from foreign nationals traveling from China.

In February, the President restricted travel for individuals recently traveling from Iran.

The administration put into place mandatory screening for all travelers coming into the country from Italy and South Korea.

Travel advisories for severely impacted areas like Italy and South Korea have been raised to their highest level.

While addressing, the President further directed his administration to make general-use face masks available to our healthcare workers.

The development comes forth keeping in view the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus that has killed dozens of US citizens and infected more than 1,200 Americans.

The World Health Organization has also officially announced the viral infection to be a global pandemic. There are 118,000 cases, more than 4,000 deaths, the agency said, and the virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica. (ANI)

