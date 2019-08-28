US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo)
Trump administration to work towards Russia's G7 reinstatement, says Pompeo

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:40 IST

Washington [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday stated that the US President Donald Trump-led administration will work towards getting Russia reinstated to the G7 grouping.
This comes after the G7 summit culminated at Biarritz, France recently. Russia's membership to the G8 was suspended in 2014 over the issue of Crimea, according to Sputnik.
The US official's statement was in response to a question on whether Moscow should be reinstated to the G7. "(US President Trump) thinks that's what we should do...of course, we're going to work towards that end," he said.
The next G7 summit is slated to be held in the United States.
As per a CNN report, Trump called for Russia's readmission to the grouping during a dinner held on G7 sidelines, leading to a clash with fellow G7 leaders like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

