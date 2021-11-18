Trump admn was close to mini trade deal with India; but US domestic politics more complicated now, says trade body chief

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Chief Mukesh Aghi has said that the Trump administration was very close to the mini trade deal with India, but now the domestic politics in America is "much more complicated".

"With Trump administration, we were very close to the mini trade deal. I think to show some kind of success in early harvesting. It is important that India-US agree where it was left with the Trump administration to close that out to build the momentum itself. But the domestic politics in the US is now much more complicated," Aghi told ANI on Wednesday (local time).

Commenting further on the Biden administration, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Chief said, "The progressive Left inserts labour rights, they talk about human rights, religious freedom, and I think if you start pushing those into a trade deal, you will not get a trade deal."



US and India have agreed to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship.

In a virtual meet, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal had looked forward to their upcoming meetings in New Delhi (November 22-23).

Both leaders agreed to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure the future success of the US-India Trade Policy Forum, read Tai's statement. (ANI)

