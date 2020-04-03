Trump again tests negative for coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 3 (ANI): US President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time.

"This morning, the President was tested again for COVID-19, utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute, and results were reported back in 15 minutes," White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memo.

The President tested negative for COVID-19, The Hill reported.

At the Coronavirus taskforce press briefing, President Trump announced a new set of guidelines for nursing homes to combat coronavirus.

The new guidelines are an addition to previous guidelines that instructed nursing homes not to allow any medically unnecessary visitors.

As per the new guidelines, nursing homes should assign the same staff to care for the same group of residents consistently to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the President said the administration would recommend that nursing homes "designate separate areas for healthy and sick residents."

Trump said this is a practice that health agencies were likely to continue recommending "long into the future."

His guidelines come after more than 140 nursing homes across the country have been hit by COVID-19, as per CNN.

He also said that guidelines on wearing masks as protection from the disease are also expected soon.

Asked about whether people should wear masks, Trump recommended the use of scarf as it is thicker than the masks.

He said, "If people wanted to wear them (masks) they can. In many ways, the scarf is better. It's thicker."

"I think they're going to be coming out with regulations on that. And if people want to abide by them, frankly, I don't think they'll be mandatory. Because some people don't want to do that. But If people want to -- as an example on the masks -- if people wanted to wear them they can," Trump said.

The United States is the worst-hit country with as many as 242,182 confirmed number of cases and 5,850 deaths.

On Friday, the global tally of confirmed cases worldwide crossed the one million mark and the death toll due to the coronavirus exceeded 50,000 as per the data provided by johns Hopkins University. (ANI).

