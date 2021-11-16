Trump ally Bannon after first court appearance says 'they took on wrong guy'

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US President Donald Trump's aide Stephen Bannon told reporters on Monday "they took on a wrong guy" after he appeared in a district court on the contempt of Congress charges.

"[N]ot just Trump people and not just conservatives, every progressive, every liberal in this country that likes the freedom of speech, and liberty should be fighting for this case. That's why I'm here today for everybody. I am never going to back down. They took on a wrong guy this time," Bannon told reporters outside the court. "We are here to fight this [charges] and we are going to go on offence. You stand by."

Bannon's defence attorney said that the House Select Committee probing the Capitol riot has ceased to be an investigative body after it announced pre-judgments against Trump's and his inner circle's role in the January 6 events.



On Monday, Bannon appeared in a US court after surrendering himself to the FBI on charges of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to testify before the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol riot.

US Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather granted Bannon supervised release on condition that he surrenders his passport, conducts weekly telephone reports with court authorities, provides notice of travel outside the Washington, DC area as well as other restrictions.

Bannon is scheduled to appear before Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday where he will be arraigned. (ANI/Sputnik)

