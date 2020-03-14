Trump announces national emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington [US], Mar 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) declared coronavirus outbreak a national emergency.

"I am officially declaring a national emergency -- two very big words," Trump said during a press conference in Rose Garden.

Trump announced that states will set up emergency operation centres immediately and all hospitals are to activate their emergency operations plans.

At least 1,740 cases of coronavirus have been reported across 48 states and the District of Columbia, CNN reported.

At least 41 people have died -- 31 in Washington state, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak, with at least 457 cases, four in California, two in Florida, one in Georgia, one in Kansas, one in New Jersey, and one in South Dakota. (ANI)