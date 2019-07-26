US President Donald Trump takes on stage next to an altered presidential seal prior to a speech at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit.
Trump appears on stage with doctored Presidential seal referencing Russia projected on screen

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:56 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): An alleged sloppy Google search recently led to a bizarre scenario where US President Donald Trump appeared on the stage with a doctored presidential seal projected on the screen behind him that, upon close examination, seems to hold the message '45 is a puppet.'
As pointed out in a report by CNN, the seal bore similarities to the state seal of Russian federation. In addition, the eagle at the centre of the seal appears to hold golf clubs and cash in its talons instead of arrows and an olive branch.
The said details appear to make fun of Trump's expensive golf habits and the controversy surrounding the alleged involvement of the Russian government in the 2016 Presidential campaign.
The seal appeared on screen for a short time behind Trump, while he stood on stage during the Student Action Summit on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, an audiovisual aide for conservative student group Turning Point USA was fired due to the mix-up.
"We're sorry for the mix-up and meant no disrespect to the White House or the President or the advance team," the TPUSA source said.
A source familiar with the event said that the incident was the result of a terrible google search mistake.
A few hours before the event, the TPUSA was told that they had to change the branding to a presidential seal, which prompted a search for a high-quality seal.
"One of our video team members did a Google Image search for a high-resolution PNG (file) Presidential seal," a source familiar with the incident said, adding that the individual "did the search and with the pressure of the event, didn't notice that it is a doctored seal." (ANI)

