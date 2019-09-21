US President Donald Trump (File Photo)
US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Trump approves deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 05:07 IST

Washington [USA], Sept 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia and UAE.
"The president has approved the deployment of US forces which will be defensive in nature and primarily focused on air and missile defence," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was quoted as saying on Friday evening (local time) by Sputnik.
The US Defense Secretary noted that the US doesn't seek war with Iran, but "has other options" as well. He said that a "layered defence" could better protect the kingdom in the event of being "swarmed" by drones or missiles, but noted that no system can prevent all such attacks.
The move comes in response to findings by the US and Saudi intelligence that last weekend's attack on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province did not come from Yemen, as that country's Houthi movement claimed, but was launched from Iran.
The decision also comes days after the drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the US and Saudi officials had accused Iran of being behind the attack. The charges were denied by Tehran.
A few days ago, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had described the attack on Saudi oil facilities as an "act of war." After meeting Saudi Crown Prince, Pompeo had in a tweet said that the US stands with Saudi Arabia and supports its right to defend itself.
"Met with #Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today to discuss the unprecedented attacks against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. The U.S. stands with #SaudiArabia and supports its right to defend itself. The Iranian regime's threatening behaviour will not be tolerated," he had said in a tweet on September 19. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 04:45 IST

Kashmir is integral part of India, no 'ifs' and 'buts' about it:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Spiritual leader Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Ajmer Sharif has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there are no 'ifs' and 'buts' about it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 04:02 IST

Massive protests expected in PoK

Washington [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Massive protests are expected in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 02:46 IST

Geneva: Activists from Hong Kong, Xinjiang raise concerns over...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Activists from Hong Kong and Xinjiang shared a platform to raise their voice against human rights violations by China on the sidelines of the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:48 IST

Car rally organised in Houston to signify India-US friendship...

Houston [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): A car rally was organised in Houston on Friday (local time), ahead of the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event scheduled to be held on September 22 at the NRG stadium in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:52 IST

'Howdy Modi' event to be largest gathering for foreign leader...

Houston [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): The "Howdy Modi" event here on September 22 will be the largest gathering for an elected foreign leader other than the Pope, the organisers said here on Friday and noted that it will be a celebration of the cultures of India and the US.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:50 IST

Khalistanis, fake Kashmiri groups to protest against 'Howdy...

Houston [US], Sep 20 (ANI): Amid a massive crowd of the Indian-Americans who are expected to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in New York, several fringe groups along with pro-Pakistani elements have started spreading hatred and violence on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Face

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:30 IST

Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue in Finland

Helsinki [Finland], Sep 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Finland, unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi upon his arrival here today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:15 IST

Nepal: Army disposes two bombs at Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sep 20 (ANI): The Nepal Army's Bomb Disposal Squad on Friday evening disposed two bombs found in and around the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:34 IST

Twitter removes thousands of fake accounts from UAE

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 20 (ANI): Twitter on Friday announced that it has closed thousands of fake accounts which it said were operated exclusively from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), employing fake names and tweeting mostly about Qatar and Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:32 IST

Trump administration announces toughest sanctions against Iran

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): The Trump administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran that will have a further noticeable effect on the everyday life of its ordinary citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:19 IST

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who vowed to take on "bully" President Donald Trump, officially dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Friday, ending his campaign after struggling to gain traction in the runoff.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:35 IST

Nepal: Suspicious object found at Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sep 20 (ANI): A suspicious object has been found at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Friday.

Read More
iocl