United States President Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump

Trump asks NYT to disclose sources that US is ramping up cyber attacks on Russia

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has asked The New York Times to disclose its sources behind the report that claimed that his government was ramping up cyber attacks on Russia's electric power grid as a sign of warning to President Vladimir Putin.
"The story in the @nytimes about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia's power grid is Fake News, and the Failing New York Times knows it. They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony. Times must be held fully accountable!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter handle on Monday (local time).
Trump_tweet_1_oiUtTgF.JPG" />
Citing unofficial sources, The New York Times report claimed that the US has placed a malware inside the Russian systems operating the nation's power grid so as to conduct cyber attacks if a conflict arises between the two countries in the future.
The report adds that Trump himself has not been briefed about the details of the "implants" inside the Russian grid, in fear that he might countermand the operation or discuss it with the foreign officials
"Two administration officials said they believed Mr. Trump had not been briefed in any detail about the steps to place "implants" -- software code that can be used for surveillance or attack -- inside the Russian grid," said the report.
"Pentagon and intelligence officials described broad hesitation to go into detail with Mr. Trump about operations against Russia for concern over his reaction -- and the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials, as he did in 2017 when he mentioned a sensitive operation in Syria to the Russian foreign minister," it added.
Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton had recently said that the US was now taking a broader view of the potential digital targets as part of an effort "to say to Russia, or anybody else that's engaged in cyberoperations against us, 'You will pay a price."
In a couple of tweets on Saturday, the US President had refuted these claims and deemed the article a "virtual act of treason" written without "the slightest thought of consequence."
"Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" He added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:35 IST

Trump announces 2020 Presidential campaign in Orlando

Florida [USA], Jun 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced his intent to run for a second term by contesting in the 2020 Presidential elections during a massive rally in Orlando here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:55 IST

Canada: Trudeau cabinet approves controversial Trans Mountain project

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 19 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister and his cabinet on Tuesday approved the controversial Trans Mountain expansion project for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:34 IST

Xi, Trump hold talks amidst trade dispute

Beijing [China], Jun 19 (ANI): As the trade dispute between the United States and China continued, the Presidents of both the nations held talks via phone on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:33 IST

Tsunami advisories lifted after 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

Yamagata [Japan], Jun 19 (ANI): The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted tsunami advisories after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country's northern region late Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:33 IST

Shanahan to leave Pentagon, Mark Esper to take over: Trump

Washington [USA], Jun 19 (ANI): The United States' Acting Secretary of Defence, Patrick Shanahan, will step down from his post to "devote more time to his family," as per US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:55 IST

Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt presents Rs 900 billion budget for 2019-20

Peshawar [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra presented the province's Rs. 900 billion (Pakistan rupee) budget for 2019-2020 at the KP assembly here on Tuesday, amidst protests by the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:29 IST

CPEC to turn PoK into Pak's 'economic engine,' claims former diplomat

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Jun 19 (ANI): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects will turn the disputed territory of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) into Pakistan's "economic engine," claimed a former diplomat of the country, Sardar Masood Khan, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 01:53 IST

Pak PM lauds ISI's role in protecting country from internal,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appreciated the country's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI), role in protecting the country from "internal and external challenges."

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 00:43 IST

Pak PM directs cabinet to implement austerity measures

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): In view of the current state of the Pakistani economy, the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed his cabinet to fully implement austerity measures and adopt a "simple lifestyle."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:09 IST

Hong Kong: Carrie Lam publicly apologises for extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 18 (ANI): Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday publicly apologised for having proposed controversial legislation that would allow criminal suspects to mainland China for persecution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:07 IST

Anti-Pak protests held in London against police brutality in Muzaffarabad

London [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): A massive protest was organised by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday demanding justice against the police brutality in Muzaffarabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:42 IST

Japan issues tsunami alert after 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits...

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 18 (ANI): Japan on Tuesday issued a tsunami alert after a powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Niigata and Yamagata prefectures located in the west coast of the largest Japanese island, Honshu.

Read More
iocl