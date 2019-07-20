US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Trump asks Sweden PM to 'resolve' rapper A$AP issue

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:41 IST

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.
"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!," Trump tweeted.
The New York-based rapper is in Swedish jail since early this month after he was involved in a June street fight in Stockholm.
A Swedish court reportedly ruled Friday that he could be held at least another week as prosecutors determined whether to charge him, reported The Hill.
Kim on Friday held discussion with Trump son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner and urged them to interfere in the matter. She later tweeted her thanks.
"Kardashian West, who has lobbied the administration on criminal justice issues before, tweeted her thanks for their efforts on Thursday," she added.
Meanwhile, Trump credited Melania Trump with bringing the rapper's case to his attention.
"We're working with State Department and we hope to get him home soon," the first lady said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:40 IST

US citizen charged with being sniper for ISIS

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): A US citizen on Friday was charged for being a sniper for ISIS in Syria, the justice department said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Indians among 23 crew members on British tanker seized by Iran

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Indian nationals are among 23 people who were onboard the UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran on Saturday, said cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:45 IST

Imran Khan emplanes for US to hold talks with Trump

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to the United States for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:04 IST

Pak terms accusation of plotting Kandahar terror attack as 'baseless'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): A day after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of plotting the terror attack in Kandahar, Islamabad on Friday dubbed the allegations "baseless".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:47 IST

Saudi to host US soldiers to enhance regional security

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], July 20 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Saturday agreed to host the US troops to increase joint cooperation in defence of regional security and stability in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:45 IST

Iran seizes 1 UK tanker, stops another

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Iran on Saturday seized one British tanker and stopped another in the Strait of Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:52 IST

China space lab re-enters earth atmosphere

Beijing [China], July 20 (ANI): China's space lab Tiangong-2 on Friday re-entered the earth's atmosphere, said China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 03:10 IST

Pakistan: Erstwhile FATA to witness 1st election

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan's west region formally known as Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) is set to witness it first elections on Saturday, where 2.8 million voters are expected to cast their ballot to choose their representatives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 02:15 IST

US imposes sanctions on Hezbollah top leader

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on a top leader of the terror group Hezbollah Salman Raouf Salman, accused to the bombings in the Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires in 1994.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:40 IST

Iran seizes 2 UK tankers, claims US official

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Iran has seized two British Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international regulation, said a United States official on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:13 IST

Maryam Nawaz dons black kurta with picture of her father...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): It seems Maryam Nawaz has found an unusual way to put forward her demand for the release of her father Nawaz Sharif from jail.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:22 IST

Pak lost PKR 8.5 billion due to airspace closure

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan lost around PKR 8.5 billion due to the closure of its airspace, according to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Read More
iocl