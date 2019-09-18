Trump attending 'Howdy, Modi!' historic tribute to Indian-American community's contributions: US Diplomat

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's decision to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Howdy Modi' event is a "historic tribute" to contributions of Indian-American community.

"@POTUS joining @NarendraModi for the #HowdyModi event in Houston is a truly historic tribute to the contributions of the Indian-American community to the prosperity of our country and the strength of US-India relations. AGW," Wells said in a tweet posted on the page of Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

Earlier on Sunday, the White House had confirmed that the US President will be making a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the Houston event.

The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.

It will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.

Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum.

Modi's chemistry with both Trump and former President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US.

Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

