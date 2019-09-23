Trump attends UN Climate Action Summit, sits through Modi's speech

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, sitting through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's address at the event.

He only stayed at the summit for about 15 minutes, according to journalist Jordan Fabian who has previously written for The Hill.

Monday's move again showcases the special bond shared by Modi and Trump, which was on full display at the massive 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday.

The Prime Minister had said that India has a friend in the White House while welcoming Trump to the event, which was held in Modi's honour. Trump, in response, called the Indian leader one of the greatest friends of the United States, outlining the camaraderie shared between the leaders of the two largest democracies in the world.

Trump had pulled the US out of the landmark Paris Agreement in 2017 after coming to power. He has been criticised by global leaders and US Congressmen for his views towards climate change. (ANI)