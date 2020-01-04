Trump authorized International Military Education, Training for Pakistan: US State Department

Washington DC [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): US Department of State on Saturday announced that President Donald Trump authorized the resumption of International Military Education and Training for Pakistan to strengthen military to military cooperation between the two nations.

"To strengthen military to military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security, US President Donald Trump authorized the resumption of International Military Education and Training for Pakistan," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) wrote in a tweet.



It also said that the overall security assistance suspension for Pakistan remains in effect. (ANI)