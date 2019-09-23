US President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi! event in Houston on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
Trump backs India's bid to protect its borders at 'Howdy Modi!'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 02:25 IST

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Lending support to India's decision of abrogating Article 370, US President Donald Trump in his address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday mentioned border security and recognised India's right like America's to protect its borders.
"Both India and the United States understand that to keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders," the President said during his address at the NRG Stadium here.
The comment holds importance as India recently abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has tried raking up the matter internationally, even as India has reiterated time and again that its move in J&K is entirely a matter of its internal affairs.
Without mincing his words, Trump also outlined that both India and the United States are committed to protecting innocent civilians from "radical Islamic terrorism". He received a standing ovation from the crowd, which also included Prime Minister Narendra Modi in whose honour the event was held.
Apart from these, investment and defence featured prominently in Trump's speech at the mega event, which showcased the close ties shared between Washington and New Delhi.
The camaraderie shared by the two leaders came to the fore during Sunday's event, right from Modi walking with Trump to the event's stage upon the US President's arrival at the stadium to the victory lap taken by Modi-Trump, hand in hand, towards the end of the community summit. (ANI)

No mention of Kashmir in Trump's speech at 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump did not mention Kashmir in his address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, even though he mentioned border security and recognised India's right like America's to protect its borders.

PM Modi highlights corporate tax reduction, calls for investments

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that norms on single-brand retail had been eased, coal mining and contract manufacturing was open for 100 per cent FDI investment and "big" reduction in corporate tax wi

'Howdy Modi': Indo-American community cheers for PM Modi in Texas

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Thousands of people of Indo-American community cheered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Modi calls Trump an expert in ‘art of deal’

Texas [USA], Sep 23 (ANI):  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for calling him a “tough negotiator” and said the latter himself was an expert in the “art of deal”.

 

Modi invites Trump to visit India with family

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited US President Donald Trump and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

USA loves India: Trump after 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The USA loves India, US President Donald Trump said soon after wrapping up the massive 'Howdy Modi!' community event here on Sunday.

'Howdy,Modi!': PM, Trump greet audience hand-in-hand

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever b

In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).

