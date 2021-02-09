Trump banned from readmission to Screen Actors' Guild

Los Angeles [US], February 9 (ANI): Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has voted to permanently bar former President Donald Trump from readmittance to the union after he resigned last week.

Trump had resigned from the SAG-AFTRA after its national leadership voted to consider expelling him over his role in inciting the January insurrection on the US Capitol.

President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement Sunday that the union's national board passed the resolution during a Zoom video conference."Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step," Carteris said, as quoted by The Hill.

"It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all."

The union, whose members include actors and journalists, first announced it would initiate disciplinary hearings against Trump in mid-January, accusing him of inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and endangering members of the news media.



"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred - democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," Carteris said at the time.



"There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers," the guild's president said further.

Trump resigned from the guild, a day before the disciplinary hearing and expulsion vote was to take place, saying in a February 4 statement that the union "has done nothing for me."

In response, the union issued a statement simply reading "Thank you."

The former President had been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1989. His SAG-AFTRA pension will be unaffected by his resignation from the union, The Hill reported further. (ANI)

