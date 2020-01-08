Trump briefed about attack on US facilities in Iraq, monitoring situation closely: White House

Washington [US], Jan 08 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the attack on US facilities in Iraq and is consulting with the national security team regarding the situation, said White House on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," tweeted White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham">White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Multiple reports said that Iran has launched multiple rockets at US' Al Asad airbase, which houses the US forces.

Iran semi-official news agency, Fars News Agency, said that the attack is the start of "Iran's vengeful US retaliation" over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week. (ANI)

