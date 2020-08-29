Trump calls Biden 'destroyer of American greatness'

Washington [US], Aug 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, who is seeking another four years in the White House, attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a "destroyer of American greatness", here on Thursday (local time).

"Joe Biden is not a saviour of America's soul. He is the destroyer of America's jobs and if given the chance, he would be the destroyer of American greatness. For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donation of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, told them he felt their pain and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China and many distant lands," Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention.

The US President went on to call the upcoming Presidential election as "the most important in the history of the country" adding that it would decide if the American Dream will be "saved" or a "socialist agenda" will "demolish" the "cherished destiny".

"It (the election) would decide whether we create rapid high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send these jobs overseas. Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens," he added.

Further slamming the Democrats, Trump said that the opposition sees the US as a "wicked nation that needs to be punished for its sins".

"Our opponents say that redemption for you could only come by giving power to them--this is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history. But in this country, we do not look to career politicians for redemption, we put our faith in almighty God," he said.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), Trump accepted the Presidential candidate nomination by the Republican Party for the upcoming November 3 election.

US Vice President Mike Pence also formally accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party, earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

