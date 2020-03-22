Trump calls for anti-malaria drug to be used for COVID19 treatment despite caution from health expert

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 21 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has called for an anti-malaria drug to be used to treat the coronavirus, despite being cautioned by his health expert Dr. Anthony S. Fauci saying that evidence for its effectiveness was so far "anecdotal".

He tweeted, "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully, they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)....."

The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony S. Fauci, explaining that there was only anecdotal evidence that the drugs, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine, may be effective, the New York Times reported.

No drug has been approved to treat the new coronavirus, and doctors around the world have been desperately administering an array of medicines in search of something to help patients, especially those who are severely ill.

The malaria drugs, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine are among the remedies that have been tried in several countries as the virus has spread around the world.(ANI)

