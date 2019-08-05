Trump calls for tighter reforms in the wake of Texas, Ohio shootings
ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:00 IST
<p>Washington [US], Aug 05 (ANI): US President <a href="/search?query=Donald Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday called for tighter reforms, ranging from a background check on gun buyers to amendments in the immigration legislation, in the wake of the shootouts witnessed at <a href="/search?query=El Paso">El Paso</a> and Ohio recently.<br />"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform" Trump tweeted.<br />"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" he said in a subsequent tweet.<br />At least 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured after a gunman opened fire in <a href="/search?query=Walmart Cielo Vista Mall">Walmart Cielo Vista Mall</a> in the city of <a href="/search?query=El Paso">El Paso</a>, <a href="/search?query=Texas">Texas</a>, on Saturday.<br />Police identified the suspect as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man.<br />Hours after the <a href="/search?query=El Paso">El Paso</a> incident, at least ten people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a shopping centre in <a href="/search?query=<a href="/search?query=Dayton">Dayton</a>"><a href="/search?query=Dayton">Dayton</a></a>, Ohio.<br />(ANI)<br /></p>