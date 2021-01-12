Trump calls move to impeach 'absolutely ridiculous'

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised Democrats for moving forward to impeach him for the second time, calling it "ridiculous" and the cause of "tremendous anger," The Hill reported.

This comes after the Democratic-controlled House is poised to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump for inciting a violent mob of his supporters who attacked the Capitol last week.

Before leaving for Texas on Tuesday Trump said, that a second impeachment would be a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics." He also said that he wanted "no violence" following the assault in Washington, DC, last week, The Hill reported.



Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police.

Wednesday's violence comes after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

Trump was impeached in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. He was acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate last February. (ANI)

