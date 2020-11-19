Trump campaign drops Michigan election lawsuit

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): The US President Donald Trump-led campaign has taken the decision to withdraw its lawsuit on the presidential election results in Michigan.



Sputnik quoted Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani as saying in a statement, "This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted."

Since President-elect Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US Presidential elections, Trump has continued to claim widespread voter fraud in the polls, and has promised to legally challenge the results. (ANI)

