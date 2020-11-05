Trump campaign says taking legal actions to halt Pennsylvania's vote count

Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's campaign is set to file a lawsuit in Pennsylvania over poll watchers and voter ID laws amid the run-up to the nail-biting finish of the 2020 presidential elections.

"Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it," Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager said in a statement.

"We are suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers -- observers whose only job is to make sure every valid ballot is counted and counted once," Clark added.

Clark also said: "The Trump Campaign is also suing to stop Pennsylvania Democrats from breaking the very law that helps America vote--the Help America Vote Act (HAVA)."

Meanwhile, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission has said that it will remain in the United States to closely monitor developments as the counting of votes in several states is ongoing.

OSCE special coordinator Michael Georg Link said in a news conference on Wednesday that "baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies notably by the incumbent President, including on the election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions".

He said that allegations of election fraud led to confusion and concern among officials and voters. Link added that animosity and heated rhetoric between candidates negatively affected the focus of campaigns on policies and party platforms.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Joe Biden is ahead of Trump in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to CNN.

The mail-in ballots in this year's election have caused a delay in the counting process. (ANI)