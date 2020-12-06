Trump campaigns for Republican Senators in Georgia

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the state of Georgia to campaign alongside two Republican Senators running against Democratic challengers in the January runoff election that will decide which party controls the Senate in Joe Biden's presidential term.

The Republican Party needs one more seat to maintain its majority in the US Senate, reported Voice of America.

In the upcoming January 5 election, Republican Senator David Perdue faces Democratic Party's Jon Ossoff, while another Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler seeks to overcome a tough challenge from the Democrats' Raphael Warnock.



Voice of America reported that if the Republicans lose, resulting in a 50-50 Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be given the task to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is also campaigning on behalf of the Republican senators in Georgia. He also held a campaign rally on Friday in Savannah, where he was greeted by supporters who chanted 'stop the steal'.

Since Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections, the US President has made debunked allegations that the election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden, while his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states.

On the other hand, US Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, the Biden-Harris transition team had announced the members of the economic team and the senior White House communication team. (ANI)

