Trump cancels outdoor speech at Tulsa rally

Oklahoma [USA], June 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned address to supporters outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday (local time) as attendance apparently fall short of expectations.

A campaign source told CNN that the President will only make remarks inside the rally and no longer speak to an overflow crowd outside of his Tulsa rally.

The source said that the campaign had been leaning toward cancelling the outdoor portion, for fear of angering the President if there aren't as many people there as he expected when he lands.

There are currently only a couple dozen people standing near the outdoor stage where Trump had been scheduled to speak.

The Trump campaign said in a statement cited by The Hill that Vice President Mike Pence would also not deliver his speech at a separate stage outside the arena as originally planned.

The Trump campaign had touted that more than one million people requested tickets to the rally. Saturday's gathering is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, where cases have spiked in Oklahoma in recent days.

Six Trump campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus, the campaign said Saturday, casting yet another cloud over the rally.

Inside the arena, nearly all of those shown in news footage were not wearing face coverings. (ANI)

