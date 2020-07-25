Trump categorises 'carefully selected' subset of MTCR Category I UAS as Category II

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): To improve the standards for exporting Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) invoked national discretion to treat a carefully selected subset of MTCR Category I UAS, which cannot travel faster than 800 kilometres per hour, as Category II.

"While the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) is critical in slowing proliferation and promoting peace and security, it is in dire need of modernisation as it applies to UAS. In a sector of rapidly evolving technology, the MTCR's standards are more than three decades old," said the White House in a statement.

It added, "The President has decided to invoke our national discretion to treat a carefully selected subset of MTCR Category I UAS, which cannot travel faster than 800 kms per hour, as Category II. As such, the US has determined that it will overcome the MTCR's strong presumption of denial for this UAS subset."

"This action, which is consistent with MTCR Guidelines and the objectives of the April 2018 UAS Export Policy, will increase our national security by improving the capabilities of our partners and increase our economic security by opening the expanding UAS market to United States industry," the statement read. (ANI)

