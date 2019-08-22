Trump chides Denmark PM's 'nasty statement' over Greenland row

Washington DC [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday chided Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for making a "nasty and inappropriate statement" after she termed the American leader's desire to buy Greenland as "absurd".

"I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something. They could have told me no. All they had to say was we'd rather not do that. Don't say, what an absurd idea that is," Trump was quoted by The Hill as saying while speaking to reporters at White House.

"She's not talking to me, she's talking to the United States of America. You don't talk to the United States that way," the US President said.

Trump on Tuesday postponed his next month's visit to Denmark after the country's government stressed that Greenland was not for sale. The US President suggested that his country was keen on buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," he had tweeted.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" said the US President.

On Tuesday, Frederiksen had said, "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant."

The Danish Prime Minister also said that Trump's decision to postpone his visit left her surprised and disappointed.

Trump has reportedly taken a keen interest in Greenland, the largest island in the world, as it is rich in natural resources. The US has long seen Greenland as strategically important as it is situated between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

The island also forms a direct air route from Europe to North America. (ANI)

