Trump claims 'Absentee Ballot situation' in Detriot in mid-term polls

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday alleged that Detriot is facing an 'Absentee Ballot situation' in "large numbers" claiming that people are not being allowed to vote.

Taking to his own social media app Truth Social, he asked the voters to protest against the situation which he called "really bad".

"The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to vote only to be told "sorry, you have already voted." This is happening in large numbers elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In another post on the platform, Trump drew reference to the 2020 US Presidential elections and termed it "Voter Fraud".

"Same thing is happening with Voter Fraud as has happened in 2020???" Trump said.

Since the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump had spent months claiming that the election was rigged against him, pointing to what he calls suspicious votes in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

It was followed by a group of Trump supporters entering the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

Earlier today, CNN reported citing an election official in Philadelphia that around 3400 mail-in ballots are facing the risk of rejection because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes.

Philadelphia City Commissioners' Chairwoman Lisa Deeley called the incident a real tragedy for the Pennsylvania voters saying, "It creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters."

The US midterm elections got underway on Tuesday as millions of Americans headed toward their polling booths in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C, The Washington Post reported.

According to CNN, there is a total of 435 seats, where lawmakers serve two-year terms. Currently, the situation is a little shaky for Democrats as Republicans are only 5 seats away from gaining the majority to control the chamber.

So, while Democrats will be trying to maintain the balance in the mid-term election, Republicans would try to strive harder to increase their current control of governorships and state legislative chambers.

Apart from those 435 seats, there are 35 seats in the 100-seat senate on which the representative will fight against each other. The chamber where incumbents serve for six years is split 50-50, and Democrats currently have controlled since Vice President Kamala Harris wields a tie-breaking vote. But Republicans only require a net gain of a single seat to take control, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, former US President Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterm elections, reported New York Times citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump is mobilizing support under his famous "Make America Great Again" campaign.

According to CNN, this movement is built around the notion that the cultural values of a largely White, working-class nation are under threat. (ANI)