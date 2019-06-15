US President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II at the State Banquet in Buckingham Palace on June 3 (Photo/Reuters)
US President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II at the State Banquet in Buckingham Palace on June 3 (Photo/Reuters)

Trump claims Queen had fun with him during his UK visit

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:23 IST

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had more fun during his state visit to the UK than in the last 25 years.
"I have such a great relationship, and we were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years. Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun," the Hill quoted Trump as saying.
Trump's comments come two weeks after his first state visit to London to meet the 93-year-old monarch.
During his three-day visit, the president dined with the Queen, members of the British royal family and other British politicians at Buckingham Palace.
Trump and the queen reaffirmed the importance of the Washington-London relationship during an elaborate state banquet.
"On behalf of all Americans I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations and to the long cherished and truly remarkable reign of her majesty, the queen," Trump said in his toast during the event.
He also met Prime Minister Theresa May.
Opposing Trump's visit, thousands of people hit the streets. The 'Trump Baby' blimp was flown by the demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament, according to CNN, alongside a 16-foot robot version of Trump sitting on the toilet and tweeting.
Other activists came dressed as gorillas, with signs reading that they "only eat chlorinated chicken" -- a nod to concerns in Britain that a post-Brexit trade deal with the US would mean a decline in food standards for imported produce. (ANI)

