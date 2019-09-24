Trump compares Modi to king of Rock 'N' Roll Elvis Presley

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rock 'N' Roll legend Elvis Presley after attending the recent 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston where the Indian leader received much support by the community present.

"There was a tremendous spirit in that room and they love this gentleman to my right. They went crazy. It was like Elvis, he's like an American version of Elvis. It was like...Elvis Presley came back. That was quite something. They love your Prime Minister," Trump said after meeting Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The US President was responding to a question on the relationship shared by the leaders during a media interaction following the bilateral here.

However, Trump seemed like wanting to say that Modi was like an "Indian version" of Elvis

Trump also called Modi the "Father of India".

"My personal chemistry (with Prime Minister Modi) is as good as it can get. I have great respect, I have great admiration and I really like him. He is a great gentleman and a great leader. I remember India before, it was very torn. There was a lot of fighting and he brought it all together like a father would bring it all together. Maybe he's the father India, we'll call him the father of India. But he brought things together and you don't hear that anymore. So he's done a fantastic job," the US President said.

The American leader's remarks come in the wake of his joint address with Modi a the Houston community summit on Sunday where the two leaders did not refrain from showcasing the close bond shared by them.

They also did not hold back when it came to complimenting each other, with Modi stating that India has a friend in the White House while referring to Trump and the former business mogul calling Modi one of US' greatest friends.

Trump also dropped in unexpectedly at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday to hear Modi's address. He stayed at the event for merely 15 minutes -- enough to hear his "friend's" speech -- before departing from the venue. The American leader faces criticism at home by environmental activists and congressmen alike for his views on climate change, having pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement after coming to power. (ANI)