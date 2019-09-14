Hamza bin Laden, son of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
Hamza bin Laden, son of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden

Trump confirms killing of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the killing of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden in Afghanistan/Pakistan region.
Trump said that the high profile al-Qaeda member was killed during a counter-terrorism operation by the US.
"The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa'ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group. Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups," Trump said in the statement released by the White House.
Last month, The NBC News had quoted three unnamed US government officials as saying that the US has obtained intelligence about the death of Hamza bin Laden. The officials had not provided details of where or when he died or whether the US played a role in his death.
Hamza bin Laden is believed to have made his last public appearance in 2018. He was regarded as the likely successor to the organisation's chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Earlier this year, the US State Department had offered a reward of USD 1 million for information on the whereabouts of Hamza. The State Department had identified him as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in January 2017.
Osama bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, during a US Navy SEAL special operation following a 10-year manhunt. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:58 IST

'West can't solve your problems', says Beijing to Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong, Sep 14 (ANI): China's ruling Communist Party on Friday said that Hong Kong's youth should "look north" for economic opportunities in mainland China instead of pinning their hopes on western countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:21 IST

President Kovind unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Switzerland

Villeneuve [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi here in the presence of Mayor and President of Canton Vaud and other dignitaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:07 IST

Working on presidential elections, peace deal later: Afghan govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 14 (ANI): The Afghan government on Saturday said that work on the US-Taliban peace deal will start after the presidential election scheduled for September 28.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:38 IST

Pak continues peddling its nattive; Friends of Kashmir holds...

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 14 (ANI): In yet another attempt by Pakistan to peddle its fabricated narrative on the Kashmir issue, the Friends of Kashmir group in the European Parliament (EP) recently held an event here to discuss the situation in the valley with the Members of the EP.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:27 IST

4 Pak soldiers killed in firing by terrorists near Afghan border

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 14 (ANI): Four soldiers of Pakistan army were killed and another sustained injuries in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists near Afghanistan border on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:15 IST

President Kovind addresses India-Switzerland Business Roundtable...

Berne [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has invited Swiss companies to invest in India and engage in India's transformation and growth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:35 IST

Pakistan: Dengue affects 900 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Over 900 more people have been affected by dengue fever in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, which is in the grips of the mosquito-borne disease outbreak.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:27 IST

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi oil facilities

Sana's [Yemen], Sept 14 (ANI): Yemen's Houthis on Saturday claimed responsibility for the drone attack on two Saudi Aramco factories that led to a huge fire at the world's largest oil processing facility, the rebel group said in a statement broadcast by Al Masirah TV.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Delhi-based NGO organises event in Geneva to commemorate...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): The Delhi-based Asian-Eurasian Human Right Forum, an NGO working with United Nation's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has organised a side event at the UN headquarters in Geneva to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:00 IST

US sanctions 3 North Korean groups blamed for launching hacking...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 14 (ANI): The US Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions on three hacker groups from North Korea that it said were involved in conducting cyber attacks on behalf of the Communist government to generate revenue for the regime's nuclear and missile programmes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:52 IST

Afghan presidential candidate Hekmatyar says incumbent govt a...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Afghan presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Saturday said that the incumbent government in Kabul is 'a hurdle' in the way of bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:35 IST

Bahamas braces for another tropical storm weeks after Hurricane Dorian

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 14 (ANI): Tropical storm Humberto with strong winds and heavy rain is barreling its way through the Atlantic and threatening to ravage the Bahamas islands just weeks after the Caribbean country was battered by Hurricane Dorian that killed more than 40 people.

Read More
iocl