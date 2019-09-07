A freed Ukrainian prisoner is greeted upon arrival in Kiev (Photo/Reuters)
A freed Ukrainian prisoner is greeted upon arrival in Kiev (Photo/Reuters)

Trump congratulates Russia, Ukraine for exchanging prisoners

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:06 IST

Washington [US], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russia and Ukraine for swapping a "large number of prisoners."
"Russia and Ukraine just swapped large numbers of prisoners. Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries!" Trump tweeted.
Trump's reaction comes after the planes carrying the freed prisoners landed at Moscow's Vnukovo and Kiev's Boryspil airports respectively.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also praised the prisoner swap as a "sign of hope".
"This exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine is a sign of hope ... It's worth continuing the hard work to implement the Minsk accord," Merkel said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the exchange of prisoners and termed it as a first step to ending the war in Ukraine's east and returning territory annexed by Moscow, reported Al Jazeera.
"We have taken the first step," he said after greeting the freed prisoners at the airport in Ukraine's capital, Kiev.
"We have to take all the steps to finish this horrible war," the President said.
The exchange took place after lengthy negotiations.
Those released include 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained by Russia in November last year in the Sea of Azov, as well as Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was convicted of plotting "terrorist" acts.
The key suspect involved in the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17, Vladimir Tsemakh, was also swapped in the exchange.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the prisoner exchange would be "a good step forward towards the normalisation [of relations]".
Russia and Ukraine have been in a conflict since 2014 when the former annexed Crimea. Ukraine blames the Kremlin for separatist violence in east Ukraine. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Piyush Goyal embarks on 3-day visit to Bangkok

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Pak Army abducts Baloch woman, her 4 children

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan, who is crying foul over developments in Kashmir, is ignoring the atrocities committed by its army in Balochistan. In another act of barbarism, Pakistan Army recently abducted a woman along with her four children from a passenger bus from Kalat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:35 IST

Singapore: Jaishankar visits INA memorial

Singapore, Sept 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the iconic Indian National Army (INA) memorial in Singapore and paid homage to soldiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:57 IST

British Indians to clean 'mess created by violent protesters' at...

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): In a display of solidarity, British Indians here on Saturday came out in large numbers to clean the mess that was created by the "violent protesters" on September 3 in the Indian High Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:38 IST

We will help: Trump tells Bahamian PM in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Washington [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday assured Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis of help in relief efforts after the island-nation was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:11 IST

Typhoon hits South Korea, kills three

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): A typhoon wreak havoc in South Korea's coast on Saturday with killing three people, toppling trees and grounding planes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:25 IST

Mauritius PM congratulates India for Chandrayaan-2

Port Louis [Mauritius], Sept 7 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday congratulated Indian government and ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon and said that the world would "recon the major technological advancement" of Indian Spa

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:09 IST

Japanese delegation arrives in India, kickstarts plantation...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 16-member delegation of the leading Japanese NGO, OISCA, arrived in India to kickstart plantation activities in the cities of Sambhal and Varanasi on Friday in association with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:48 IST

Iran activates advanced centrifuges to grow nuclear stockpile

Tehran (Iran), Sept 7 (ANI): In a latest reminder to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has begun injecting gas into advanced centrifuges to increase its stockpile of enriched Uranium, an official announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:44 IST

As Pak takes jibe at Chandrayaan 2, let's take a look at their...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was quick to take jibe late night at the Chandrayaan 2 setback, terming the spacecraft -- which the debt-ridden country is far from capable of developing -- as a mere "toy". Now let us look at their space p

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:42 IST

India gives Kathmandu a boost in educational infrastructure

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 7 (ANI): The Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated the campus building of Koteshwor Multiple Campus here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:30 IST

Will not allow Kovind's aircraft to fly over its airspace, says Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday said it will not allow President Ram Nath Kovind's flight to Iceland to pass through its airspace.

Read More
iocl