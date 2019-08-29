US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Trump considers blocking $250mn in military aid to Ukraine

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is considering to block USD 250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.
Quoting sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that the president has considered for the past several weeks of cutting down the aid.
The White House has already notified several US agencies and congressional committees about its intent to cut aid to Ukraine.
Trump is expected to make a final decision after he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.
In June, the US Defence Department announced plans to provide USD 250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the capacity of the Ukrainian army. The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to USD 1.5 billion since 2014.
Russian officials have repeatedly warned Washington that sending weapons to Ukraine will only escalate the conflict in the country east and lead to more bloodshed. (ANI/Sputnik)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:25 IST

UK's Heathrow airport warns of disruption by environmentalists...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): London's Heathrow airport on Thursday said that flight operations could face disruption as environmentalists plan to fly drones over the site to demand tougher ecological measures from the British government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:22 IST

Jaishankar launches direct flight services between Warsaw and...

Warsaw [Poland], Aug 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday officially launched direct flight services between Warsaw and New Delhi during his two-day visit to the Central European country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:45 IST

Disagreement over ceasefire, troops withdrawal prolonging...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Disagreement between the Taliban and the United States on issues regarding a permanent ceasefire and the modalities of American forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan is prolonging the ninth round of peace negotiations in Doha, sources familiar with the process said on

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:04 IST

6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Oregon coast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck on Thursday morning (local time) off the coast of Oregon, a state located on the west coast of the United States.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:35 IST

India trains officials on EXIM Bank's Line of Credit guidelines in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): The Indian mission here during a two-day training program provided training to 27 Nepali officials about the Line of Credit (LoC) guidelines and procedures of Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:34 IST

The whole of Pakistan will hold protests tomorrow in solidarity...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that his country will hold protests against "the unilateral steps of India" to abrogate Article 370 and express solidarity with "Kashmiri brethren".

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:16 IST

Nepal, India introduce friendship bus service between Kathmandu...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): A private transport company in Kathmandu has started from here a deluxe bus service for Siliguri, a town in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:13 IST

India and Russia discuss boosting cooperation in energy, metal sectors

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury P Trutnev here on Thursday and deliberated on enhancing cooperation in energy and metal sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST

Irresponsible talk by Pak leadership intended to create alarming...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday condemned the recent statements made by the Pakistani leadership on "internal matters" and said they were intended to create an alarming situation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:18 IST

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak to start visa process for Sikh pilgrims...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities here have decided to start the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, on September 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:15 IST

Over 1.2 million people sign petition against UK Parliament suspension

London [UK], Aug 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Nearly 1.2 million people have so far signed a petition calling for the UK Parliament "not to be prorogued or dissolved" unless the UK withdrawal from the European Union has been cancelled or its deadline is delayed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:03 IST

Pakistan considering closing airspace for India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said it is considering shutting down its airspace for India as one of the options.

Read More
iocl