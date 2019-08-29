Trump considers blocking $250mn in military aid to Ukraine

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is considering to block USD 250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Quoting sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that the president has considered for the past several weeks of cutting down the aid.

The White House has already notified several US agencies and congressional committees about its intent to cut aid to Ukraine.

Trump is expected to make a final decision after he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

In June, the US Defence Department announced plans to provide USD 250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the capacity of the Ukrainian army. The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to USD 1.5 billion since 2014.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned Washington that sending weapons to Ukraine will only escalate the conflict in the country east and lead to more bloodshed. (ANI/Sputnik)

