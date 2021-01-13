Trump defends his "totally appropriate" speech before Capitol riots

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Justifying his remarks to supporters just before chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was "totally appropriate".

"They've analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody, to the T, thought it was totally appropriate," The Hill quoted Trump as saying before departing Joint Base Andrews to visit the border with Mexico.

Last week, the Capitol witnessed chaotic and violent scenes as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police.

The violence came after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.



During a rally at the Ellipse, just outside the White House, Trump said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them."

"Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated." he further said.

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he added.

Shortly after the speech, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

