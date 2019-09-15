Trump defends Kavanaugh after new sexual misconduct allegation surfaces

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh a day after reports of a fresh sexual misconduct allegation against him surfaced.

"Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump's remarks came after the New York Times (NYT) reported that a male former classmate said he saw Kavanaugh allegedly stripping himself and pressing his genitals against a woman without her consent.

Several Democrats have called for an investigation and impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh.

In his follow-up tweet, Trump said that Kavanaugh should start suing people or the Justice Department should come to his rescue.

"Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can't let that happen!" he said.

In October last year, Kavanaugh was sworn-in as the new US Supreme Court Judge after the Senate confirmed his appointment. During that time, a testimony had taken place between Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh has rebuffed all allegations and has termed them as politically motivated. (ANI)

