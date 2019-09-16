Trump defies his top officials, terms reports of 'no condition' talks with Iran as fake news

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): Defying the statements of his top officials, US President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that the reports of him being ready to talk to Iran without conditions are "incorrect".

"The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, "No Conditions". That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)," Trump tweeted, without elaborating further.

Trump statement comes a day after two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were hit by drone strikes. This development has heightened tensions between Iran and the US as Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has blamed Tehran for the attack.

Earlier, top White House officials have recently signalled that Trump might be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at this month's United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Following this, Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both had said that Trump was willing to sit down with Rouhani with no conditions.

"The president has made very clear he is prepared to meet with no preconditions," Pompeo told reporters during a press conference alongside Mnuchin when asked about a possible meeting in New York.

On Thursday Mnuchin had also said that Trump "has said he would sit down with Rouhani with no conditions," with the caveat that there were no plans to do so yet. (ANI)